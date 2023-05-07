CONSOL Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.54. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.39 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.38. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $637.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CEIX opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,390,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after buying an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,119,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after buying an additional 296,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

