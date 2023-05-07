HC Wainwright Comments on Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Biomea Fusion Stock Up 1.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 718.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
