HC Wainwright Comments on Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $36.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 718.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

