Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Issued By Zacks Research

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.5 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

