Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Gibson Energy Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 41.30%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

