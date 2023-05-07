Brokers Offer Predictions for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of GNK opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 53,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 243,011 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7,675.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,200,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 385,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $36,608.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,118.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $36,608.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

