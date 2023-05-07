Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

GOLD opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $188,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

