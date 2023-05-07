Brokers Set Expectations for Immatics’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Immatics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMTX. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 121,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
