Huron Consulting Group Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HURN. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 2.6 %

HURN opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $87.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

