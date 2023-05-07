Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for iHeartMedia, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for iHeartMedia in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IHRT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $2.95 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $421.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.