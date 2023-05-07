Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases £143.40 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,868 ($35.83) per share, with a total value of £143.40 ($179.16).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,812 ($35.13) per share, with a total value of £140.60 ($175.66).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($39.27) per share, for a total transaction of £157.15 ($196.34).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,804 ($35.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 977.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,944.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,146.74. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,791 ($34.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($45.54).

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 8,048.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on BATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.98) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($51.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,788 ($47.33).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.