Choice Hotels International (CHH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.0 %

CHH stock opened at $129.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.54. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.