Duolingo (DUOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Duolingo has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duolingo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duolingo Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE DUOL opened at $123.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $146.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,614,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,951 shares of company stock valued at $30,684,818. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 46.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 46.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $99.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

