Endeavor Group (EDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Endeavor Group to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Endeavor Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect Endeavor Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $661,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $661,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,740,058.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 369,006 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,467 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

