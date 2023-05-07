Flywire (FLYW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Flywire has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flywire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $100,150.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,604,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,621. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 1,185.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

