Payoneer Global (PAYO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Payoneer Global to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. On average, analysts expect Payoneer Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -138.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 901,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,413.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 901,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,413.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,136 shares of company stock worth $1,047,480. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593,435 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

