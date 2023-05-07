Novanta (NOVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novanta stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average is $150.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Novanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Novanta by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

