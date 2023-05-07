Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.37 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.45%. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 311.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 6,018,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 342.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 2,787,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 1,452,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 872,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

