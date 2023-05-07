LegalZoom.com (LZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.90 million. On average, analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

A number of research firms have commented on LZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 38,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $327,479.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 516,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,447.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 38,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $327,479.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 516,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,912.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

