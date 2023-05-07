Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Lesaka Technologies has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. On average, analysts expect Lesaka Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $210.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Lesaka Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,549,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,742,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.

