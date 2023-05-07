ThredUp (TDUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. ThredUp has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDUP opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $272.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.77. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ThredUp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

