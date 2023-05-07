PDF Solutions (PDFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect PDF Solutions to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -430.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,494.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,494.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,198,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 678.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 299,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,134 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 112,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 147.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,280 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

About PDF Solutions

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.