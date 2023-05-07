Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.71 million. On average, analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKWD. JMP Securities began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

