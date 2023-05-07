Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 145 ($1.81) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 135 ($1.69) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Centamin Price Performance

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.38) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.82. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 127.60 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Centamin Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Centamin

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.

In other news, insider Martin Horgan acquired 99,314 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £100,307.14 ($125,321.26). In other Centamin news, insider Ross Jerrard acquired 52,490 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £52,490 ($65,579.71). Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About Centamin

(Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Articles

