Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.12) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirent Communications to a neutral rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Spirent Communications to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

LON SPT opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,373.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 160.20 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 294 ($3.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Spirent Communications

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($34,482.76). In other news, insider Bill Thomas purchased 27,431 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,924.42 ($62,374.34). Also, insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($34,482.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,972. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.