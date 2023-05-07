Cabot (CBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.15. Cabot has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.