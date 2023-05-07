Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$436.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$493.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 5.8 %

TSE HBM opened at C$6.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.91.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

