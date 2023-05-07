Howard Hughes (HHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Howard Hughes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $76.64 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 26,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,094,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,281,485.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,094,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,281,485.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $775,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 113,242 shares of company stock worth $8,467,197. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Howard Hughes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

