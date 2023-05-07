Nexstar Media Group (NXST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. On average, analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $164.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

