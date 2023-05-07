Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Luminar Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 771.53% and a negative net margin of 1,095.73%. On average, analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

LAZR opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.