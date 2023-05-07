Electronic Arts (EA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

