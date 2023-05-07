Exact Sciences (EXAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

