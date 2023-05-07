Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.4 %
Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. UBS Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.
Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Read More
