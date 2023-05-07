AudioCodes (AUDC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $315.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.