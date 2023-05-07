Vital Energy (VTLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Vital Energy to post earnings of $5.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vital Energy to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vital Energy stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $120.86.

VTLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

