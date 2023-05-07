Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $101.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

