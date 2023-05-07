Duke Energy (DUK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Duke Energy has set its FY23 guidance at $5.55-5.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.55-$5.75 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

