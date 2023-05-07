Ichor (ICHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q1 guidance at $0.19-$0.37 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICHR stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ichor has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69.

Several research firms have commented on ICHR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other Ichor news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $259,719.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

