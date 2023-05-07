Twilio (TWLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.18-0.22 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.18-$0.22 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

