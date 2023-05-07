Stagwell (STGW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Stagwell to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Stagwell has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.90-$1.05 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts expect Stagwell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stagwell Price Performance
STGW opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Stagwell
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STGW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.
About Stagwell
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stagwell (STGW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.