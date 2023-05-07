Stagwell (STGW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Stagwell to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Stagwell has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.90-$1.05 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts expect Stagwell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STGW opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at $93,250,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock worth $105,491,242 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

STGW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

