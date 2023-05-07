Air Products and Chemicals (APD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9 %
APD stock opened at $296.70 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Several research firms recently commented on APD. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.
