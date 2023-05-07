Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.48.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,822 shares of company stock worth $2,382,409 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,291,000. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Recommended Stories

