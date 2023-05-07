ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Up 10.3% After Insider Buying Activity

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.3% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.66. 936,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,815,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Specifically, CEO James David Devries acquired 50,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,131,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,256.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James David Devries acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,131,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,256.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Smail bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.69.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ADT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,628,487 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $147,017,000 after acquiring an additional 490,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,169,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after buying an additional 447,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ADT by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,023,743 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ADT by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,765,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,858,000 after purchasing an additional 173,444 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

