FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Up 10.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.5% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.66. 965,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,337,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIGS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of FIGS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,322,000 after purchasing an additional 526,792 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in FIGS by 44.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,660,000 after buying an additional 4,075,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 538,006 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

