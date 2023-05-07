Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as high as $61.34 and last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 14575006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

