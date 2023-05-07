ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as low as $53.85 and last traded at $54.92. 41,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 107,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at ModivCare

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.89 per share, with a total value of $2,108,856.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,399,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,781,688.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

ModivCare Trading Down 6.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $776,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 60.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.03 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

