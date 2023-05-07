Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 10.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $57.00. The stock traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.94. 1,199,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,795,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $937,026.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $106,392.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,360,687.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $1,385,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair Stock Up 11.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

