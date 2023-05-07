Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $42.00. The stock traded as low as $33.03 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 1039114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $120,129,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,743 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Match Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after buying an additional 1,547,256 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

