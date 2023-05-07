Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $76.84 and last traded at $77.24. 73,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 758,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.

Specifically, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,460 shares of company stock worth $19,831,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bruker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Bruker by 93.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 701.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

