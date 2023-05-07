AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 9.8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 696,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,603,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 9.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of -0.12.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.