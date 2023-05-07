AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 9.8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 696,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,603,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 9.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of -0.12.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.