Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was down 4.7% on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 27,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 138,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

CSTL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $68,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,411.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $264,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $68,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,411.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,901 shares of company stock valued at $793,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 561.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $593.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.02.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

